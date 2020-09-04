Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Why Loews Corporation (L) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Melissa Arnold

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE :L) Right Now?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Loews Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is -$36.62 below the current price. L currently public float of 237.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of L was 1.07M shares.

L’s Market Performance

L stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Loews Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for L stocks with a simple moving average of -10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 2nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the value of $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 6th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.84. In addition, Loews Corporation saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from LOEWS CORP, who bought 25,784 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Jun 19. After this action, LOEWS CORP now owns 243,214,203 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $835,659 using the latest closing price.

LOEWS CORP, the 10% Owner of Loews Corporation, bought 73,583 shares at $32.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that LOEWS CORP is holding 243,188,419 shares at $2,423,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +6.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 63.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.01.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: PTC Inc. (PTC)
Next articleAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Campus Communities, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went down by -12.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

AECOM (ACM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Quick Links