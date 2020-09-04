Why Loews Corporation (L) Is in Such attractive Condition

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.88. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE :L) Right Now?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 123.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Loews Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00, which is -$36.62 below the current price. L currently public float of 237.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of L was 1.07M shares.

L’s Market Performance

L stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.38% and a quarterly performance of -6.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Loews Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for L stocks with a simple moving average of -10.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 2nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the value of $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 6th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.84. In addition, Loews Corporation saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from LOEWS CORP, who bought 25,784 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Jun 19. After this action, LOEWS CORP now owns 243,214,203 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $835,659 using the latest closing price.

LOEWS CORP, the 10% Owner of Loews Corporation, bought 73,583 shares at $32.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that LOEWS CORP is holding 243,188,419 shares at $2,423,824 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +6.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 63.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.01.