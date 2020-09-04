Why Do Investors Care About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $62.51 and move down -20.03%, while STAA stocks collected 13.24% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Staar Surgical Company of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 19, 2020 – STAA

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Worth an Investment?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 329.62 times of increase in earnings at the present.

STAA Market Performance

STAA stocks went up by 13.24% for the week, with the monthly drop of -15.74% and a quarterly performance of 20.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 82.54%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for STAA stocks with the simple moving average of 27.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAA stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for STAA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for STAA socks in the upcoming period according to Sidoti is $58 based on the research report published on August 31, 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAA stock at the price of $66, previously predicting the value of $50. The rating they have provided for STAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 6, 2020.

Sidoti gave “ Neutral” rating to STAA stocks, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on July 6, 2020.

STAA Stocks -4.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, STAAR Surgical Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.46% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, STAA went up by +13.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +51.70% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $48.67. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 48.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

STAA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), starting from Hayashida Jon K., who sold 41,602 shares at the price of $51.22 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,794 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $2,130,854 with the latest closing price.

Blickensdoerfer Hans-Martin, the Sr. VP, Comm. Ops, China of STAAR Surgical Company, sold 39,215 shares at the value of $44.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Blickensdoerfer Hans-Martin is holding 127,950 shares at the value of $1,728,205 based on the most recent closing price.

STAA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.89 for the present operating margin and +74.54 for gross margin. The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +9.35. Total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return holds the value 4.60%, with 3.60% for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.97 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 5.63.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for STAAR Surgical Company is 4.97 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.