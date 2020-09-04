Search
Why (DE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

by Ethane Eddington

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) went down by -2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.71. The company’s stock price has collected 0.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that These 74 stocks in the S&P 500 hit all-time records on Wednesday

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE :DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DE is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Deere & Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $221.61, which is $5.75 above the current price. DE currently public float of 311.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DE was 1.55M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE stocks went up by 0.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.31% and a quarterly performance of 26.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Deere & Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.06% for DE stocks with a simple moving average of 30.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $234 based on the research report published on August 24th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the value of $180. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 24th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “ Underweight” to DE, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

DE Trading at 17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.23. In addition, Deere & Company saw 21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Howze Marc A, who sold 7,996 shares at the price of $208.17 back on Aug 25. After this action, Howze Marc A now owns 14,444 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $1,664,511 using the latest closing price.

von Pentz Markwart, the PresAg Turf Small Ag & Turf of Deere & Company, sold 9,912 shares at $185.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that von Pentz Markwart is holding 60,412 shares at $1,833,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.44 for the present operating margin
  • +28.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value 22.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 397.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.89. Total debt to assets is 62.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 264.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

