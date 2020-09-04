We Analyzed the Future Direction of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), Here is What We Found

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $200.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ :JKHY) Right Now?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JKHY is at 0.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $172.43, which is $5.63 above the current price. JKHY currently public float of 76.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JKHY was 561.90K shares.

JKHY’s Market Performance

JKHY stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.90% for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.46% for JKHY stocks with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $115 based on the research report published on June 1st of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKHY reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for JKHY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 8th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Outperform” to JKHY, setting the target price at $181 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

JKHY Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.31. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. saw 13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from PRIM JOHN F, who sold 4,700 shares at the price of $193.89 back on May 18. After this action, PRIM JOHN F now owns 195,145 shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., valued at $911,278 using the latest closing price.

Tomson Steven W., the VICE PRESIDENT of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., sold 3,698 shares at $175.17 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Tomson Steven W. is holding 4,963 shares at $647,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.69 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. stands at +17.48. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 13.10 for asset returns.