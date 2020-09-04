Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels XERS After Recent Earnings Report

by Ethane Eddington

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) went down by -17.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.29. The company’s stock price has collected 29.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/28/20 that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ :XERS) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$4.11 below the current price. XERS currently public float of 37.53M and currently shorts hold a 40.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XERS was 3.68M shares.

XERS’s Market Performance

XERS stocks went up by 29.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.63% and a quarterly performance of 3.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.60% for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for XERS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 16th, 2018.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to XERS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 23.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.39%, as shares surge +32.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from Shannon John Patrick Jr, who bought 22,000 shares at the price of $3.55 back on May 13. After this action, Shannon John Patrick Jr now owns 117,493 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $77,994 using the latest closing price.

Shannon John Patrick Jr, the See Remarks of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 7,886 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Shannon John Patrick Jr is holding 95,493 shares at $25,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -4495.96 for the present operating margin
  • +1.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -4613.52. The total capital return value is set at -135.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.50. Equity return is now at value -435.30, with -91.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 403.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.15. Total debt to assets is 53.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -17.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 403.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Ideanomics, Inc. (IDEX)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Campus Communities, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went down by -12.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

AECOM (ACM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Quick Links