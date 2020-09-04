Wall Street Pummels TRV After Recent Earnings Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.65. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Here are the biggest stock-market losers on Thursday as the tech sector tanks

Is It Worth Investing in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE :TRV) Right Now?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRV is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Travelers Companies, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $122.80, which is $7.45 above the current price. TRV currently public float of 252.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRV was 1.60M shares.

TRV’s Market Performance

TRV stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.23% and a quarterly performance of -7.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for The Travelers Companies, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.59% for TRV stocks with a simple moving average of -2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $93 based on the research report published on August 11th of the current year 2020.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRV reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for TRV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to TRV, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on June 1st of the current year.

TRV Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.11. In addition, The Travelers Companies, Inc. saw -15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from Ruegger Philip T III, who bought 825 shares at the price of $121.06 back on Aug 11. After this action, Ruegger Philip T III now owns 34,885 shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc., valued at $99,876 using the latest closing price.

Ruegger Philip T III, the Director of The Travelers Companies, Inc., bought 670 shares at $118.54 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Ruegger Philip T III is holding 33,881 shares at $79,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Travelers Companies, Inc. stands at +8.24. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.53. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 26.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.10.