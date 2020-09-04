Wall Street Pummels LMT After Recent Earnings Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $442.53. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/29/20 that 10 stocks positioned for an ‘abrupt’ rebound when normalcy finally returns — none of them are tech

Is It Worth Investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE :LMT) Right Now?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMT is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Lockheed Martin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $432.05, which is $47.97 above the current price. LMT currently public float of 279.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMT was 1.35M shares.

LMT’s Market Performance

LMT stocks went down by -2.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.73% and a quarterly performance of -5.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.78% for Lockheed Martin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.17% for LMT stocks with a simple moving average of 0.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $410 based on the research report published on May 21st of the current year 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $435. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2020.

DZ Bank gave a rating of “ Buy” to LMT, setting the target price at $360 in the report published on March 25th of the current year.

LMT Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.20. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from St John Frank A, who sold 556 shares at the price of $438.60 back on Feb 06. After this action, St John Frank A now owns 1,401 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $243,862 using the latest closing price.

Colan Brian P, the VP & Controller of Lockheed Martin Corporation, sold 1,108 shares at $434.77 during a trade that took place back on Jan 29, which means that Colan Brian P is holding 0 shares at $481,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.60 for the present operating margin

+15.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lockheed Martin Corporation stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 50.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.40. Equity return is now at value 181.40, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), the company’s capital structure generated 439.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.48. Total debt to assets is 28.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 392.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.