Wall Street Pummels ENTG After Recent Earnings Report

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went down by -5.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.28. The company’s stock price has collected -1.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that Entegris Asia Pte Ltd. and SIMTech Establish a Joint Research Laboratory Focused on Expanding and Enhancing Entegris’ Product Development Capabilities Using Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Entegris, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.78, which is $8.88 above the current price. ENTG currently public float of 133.64M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 972.37K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went down by -1.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.95% and a quarterly performance of 3.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Entegris, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.16% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 19.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $36 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the value of $61. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “ Hold” to ENTG, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 7th of the previous year.

ENTG Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.51. In addition, Entegris, Inc. saw 33.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Shaner William James, who sold 14,723 shares at the price of $71.22 back on Aug 12. After this action, Shaner William James now owns 28,949 shares of Entegris, Inc., valued at $1,048,498 using the latest closing price.

LOY BERTRAND, the President & CEO of Entegris, Inc., sold 118,520 shares at $71.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that LOY BERTRAND is holding 576,771 shares at $8,509,145 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris, Inc. stands at +16.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 39.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.