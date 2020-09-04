Walk through Financial Numbers of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.99 and move down -123.73%, while ESRT stocks collected 6.18% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/31/20 that New York City’s Offices Are Empty. How to Gamble on a Recovery.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Worth an Investment?

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ESRT Market Performance

ESRT stocks went up by 6.18% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.08% and a quarterly performance of -17.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.64% for ESRT stocks with the simple moving average of -31.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ESRT shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ESRT socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 3, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESRT stock at the price of $8, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for ESRT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 28, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Sell” rating to ESRT stocks, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

ESRT Stocks 1.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -55.30% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.67% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT went up by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -52.88% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.47. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. saw -52.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ESRT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.44 for the present operating margin and +28.60 for gross margin. The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +7.08. Total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return holds the value 2.10%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.45. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.97 and long-term debt to capital is 137.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is 26.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.18.