Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) – good time to look at fundamentals

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) went down by -4.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.20 and move down -66.34%, while VRRM stocks collected -6.17% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Verra Mobility Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) Worth an Investment?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 94.00 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VRRM Market Performance

VRRM stocks went down by -6.17% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.66% and a quarterly performance of -16.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.95% for VRRM stocks with the simple moving average of -11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for VRRM shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VRRM socks in the upcoming period according to Northcoast is $6.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM stock at the price of $6.50. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 24, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “Outperform” rating to VRRM stocks, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on January 23, 2020.

VRRM Stocks -2.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Verra Mobility Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.88% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.18% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading unchanged at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM went down by -6.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -29.08% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.95. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw -26.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VRRM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), starting from Chiodo Patricia, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $8.21 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $82,100 with the latest closing price.

MILLER GARRETT FRISTOE, the Executive Vice President of Verra Mobility Corporation, bought 12,690 shares at the value of $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that MILLER GARRETT FRISTOE is holding 12,690 shares at the value of $100,789 based on the most recent closing price.

VRRM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.85 for the present operating margin and +69.91 for gross margin. The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +7.43. Total capital return value is set at 8.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return holds the value 5.40%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 265.09 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 72.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 62.85 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.69 and long-term debt to capital is 255.73.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Verra Mobility Corporation is 4.19 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.