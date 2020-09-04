Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 09/04/2020

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) went down by -0.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $59.83 and move down -20.97%, while VRNT stocks collected 6.76% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Verint and Key Customers Garner Customer Contact Week Excellence Awards

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Worth an Investment?

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 160.06 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VRNT Market Performance

VRNT stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.10% and a quarterly performance of 4.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.12% for VRNT stocks with the simple moving average of 3.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VRNT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VRNT socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $58 based on the research report published on November 12, 2019.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNT stock at the price of $53. The rating they have provided for VRNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23, 2019.

Imperial Capital gave “Outperform” rating to VRNT stocks, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on May 31, 2019.

VRNT Stocks 10.79% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Verint Systems Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, while the shares surge at the distance of +10.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.00% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT went up by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2.25% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $45.99. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw -10.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VRNT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), starting from FANTE PETER, who sold 4,230 shares at the price of $43.90 back on Jun 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 30,493 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $185,697 with the latest closing price.

Robinson Douglas, the Chief Financial Officer of Verint Systems Inc., sold 252 shares at the value of $42.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Robinson Douglas is holding 182,896 shares at the value of $10,831 based on the most recent closing price.

VRNT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.03 for the present operating margin and +62.01 for gross margin. The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +2.20. Total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return holds the value 1.70%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 77.87 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.78. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.74 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.27 and long-term debt to capital is 75.68.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.40 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Verint Systems Inc. is 2.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.