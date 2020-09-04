Understanding the Risk vs Reward for O-I Glass, Inc. (OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.64 and move down -36.24%, while OI stocks collected -0.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Press Release: O-I REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Worth an Investment?

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) The 36 Months beta value for OI stocks is at 1.76, while 2 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for O-I Glass, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $11.90 which is $0.61 above current price. OI currently has a short float of 4.08% and public float of 155.12M with average trading volume of 1.93M shares.

OI Market Performance

OI stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.21% and a quarterly performance of 3.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.63% for OI stocks with the simple moving average of 17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OI shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for OI socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on April 17, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OI stock at the price of $9. The rating they have provided for OI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “ Outperform” rating to OI stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 7, 2020.

OI Stocks 10.51% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, O-I Glass, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.32%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.61% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +41.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OI went down by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +28.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.43. In addition, O-I Glass, Inc. saw -3.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O-I Glass, Inc. (OI), starting from Wilkinson Mary Beth, who sold 33,122 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 56,842 shares of O-I Glass, Inc., valued at $372,523 with the latest closing price.

HELLMAN PETER S, the Director of O-I Glass, Inc., bought 475 shares at the value of $5.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that HELLMAN PETER S is holding 61,236 shares at the value of $2,678 based on the most recent closing price.

OI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.91 for the present operating margin and +17.46 for gross margin. The net margin for O-I Glass, Inc. stands at -5.93. Total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.61. Equity return holds the value -97.70%, with -4.40% for asset returns.

Based on O-I Glass, Inc. (OI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,233.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 92.50. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 59.96 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.13 and long-term debt to capital is 1,193.36.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for O-I Glass, Inc. is 11.44 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.