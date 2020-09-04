Search
Time to Pay a Little Attention to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) Again

by Ethane Eddington

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) went down by -3.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.61 and move down -94.67%, while KPTI stocks collected 7.57% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Karyopharm Announces September 2020 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Worth an Investment?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) The 36 Months beta value for KPTI stocks is at 1.14, while 8 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $32.00 which is -$15.21 below current price. KPTI currently has a short float of 23.31% and public float of 66.42M with average trading volume of 1.74M shares.

KPTI Market Performance

KPTI stocks went up by 7.57% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.49% and a quarterly performance of -14.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.95%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.28% for KPTI stocks with the simple moving average of -16.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KPTI shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for KPTI socks in the upcoming period according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on July 2, 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI stock at the price of $30. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 4, 2020.

Wedbush gave “ Neutral” rating to KPTI stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 17, 2020.

KPTI Stocks -10.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.63% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.26% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -18.05% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI went up by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -1.49% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.87. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -20.66% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KPTI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), starting from DEMAREE JOHN, who bought 7,500 shares at the price of $14.54 back on Aug 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $109,013 with the latest closing price.

Shacham Sharon, the President & CSO of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., sold 1,477 shares at the value of $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Shacham Sharon is holding 756,489 shares at the value of $22,155 based on the most recent closing price.

KPTI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -462.85 for the present operating margin and +91.73 for gross margin. The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -488.08. Total capital return value is set at -82.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.03. Equity return holds the value -186.80%, with -54.50% for asset returns.

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), the company’s capital structure generated 250.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.47. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.28 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -12.10 and long-term debt to capital is 247.24.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 25.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 10.40 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Quick Links