The Chart for Match Group, Inc. (IAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) went down by -5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.97. The company’s stock price has collected -0.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Dotdash to Participate at Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :IAC) Right Now?

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IAC is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Match Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $155.72, which is $34.19 above the current price. IAC currently public float of 77.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAC was 2.37M shares.

IAC’s Market Performance

IAC stocks went down by -0.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.12% and a quarterly performance of 59.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.31% for Match Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.26% for IAC stocks with a simple moving average of 61.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $170 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAC reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for IAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 8th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to IAC, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on July 7th of the current year.

IAC Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC fell by -0.98%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.40. In addition, Match Group, Inc. saw 82.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who bought 40,555 shares at the price of $122.85 back on Aug 12. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 40,555 shares of Match Group, Inc., valued at $4,982,206 using the latest closing price.

Schwerdtman Michael H, the SVP and Controller (CAO) of Match Group, Inc., sold 3,097 shares at $121.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Schwerdtman Michael H is holding 2,281 shares at $377,679 based on the most recent closing price.