Teradata Corporation (TDC) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -5.18% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $34.60 and move down -52.36%, while TDC stocks collected -6.74% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Worth an Investment?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.03 times of increase in earnings at the present.

TDC Market Performance

TDC stocks went down by -6.74% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.40% and a quarterly performance of 2.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.02%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.88% for TDC stocks with the simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TDC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TDC socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on April 2, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC stock at the price of $27, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “Market Perform” rating to TDC stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 11, 2019.

TDC Stocks 3.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Teradata Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.67%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.76% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +13.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TDC went down by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.88% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.23. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw -15.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TDC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Teradata Corporation (TDC), starting from CHOU TIMOTHY C K, who sold 2,814 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Jun 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 32,656 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $57,968 with the latest closing price.

Culhane Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of Teradata Corporation, bought 1,200 shares at the value of $18.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Culhane Mark is holding 229,934 shares at the value of $22,704 based on the most recent closing price.

TDC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.26 for the present operating margin and +50.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at -1.05. Total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.18. Equity return holds the value 36.10%, with 5.60% for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 254.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 71.80. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.43 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.92 and long-term debt to capital is 216.41.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Teradata Corporation is 3.82 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.