Technical Traders Must Watch Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 1.65% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $63.08 and move down -64.66%, while POR stocks collected 0.26% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that POR CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) Worth an Investment?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.54 times of increase in earnings at the present.

POR Market Performance

POR stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.98% and a quarterly performance of -19.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.87% for POR stocks with the simple moving average of -22.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for POR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for POR socks in the upcoming period according to Siebert Williams Shank is $35 based on the research report published on August 26, 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR stock at the price of $41. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 25, 2020.

Wolfe Research gave “ Peer Perform” rating to POR stocks, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on July 17, 2020.

POR Stocks -8.34% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Portland General Electric Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.83% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.33% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, POR went up by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -30.69% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $40.51. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -31.33% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

POR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Portland General Electric Company (POR), starting from Jenkins Bradley Young, who sold 550 shares at the price of $62.27 back on Feb 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,710 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $34,246 with the latest closing price.

Nicholson William O, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sold 3,000 shares at the value of $55.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Nicholson William O is holding 1,653 shares at the value of $165,780 based on the most recent closing price.

POR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.47 for the present operating margin and +34.93 for gross margin. The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +10.32. Total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return holds the value 9.00%, with 2.80% for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 108.03 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 51.93. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.26 and long-term debt to capital is 107.10.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.73 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for Portland General Electric Company is 7.65 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.