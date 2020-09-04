Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went down by -6.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $230.12. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Here are the biggest stock-market losers on Thursday as the tech sector tanks

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Synopsys, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $228.36, which is $13.57 above the current price. SNPS currently public float of 150.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPS was 861.44K shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stocks went down by -1.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.56% and a quarterly performance of 17.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Synopsys, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.17% for SNPS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $230 based on the research report published on August 20th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS reach a price target of $228, previously predicting the value of $222. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNPS, setting the target price at $228 in the report published on August 20th of the current year.

SNPS Trading at 6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.81. In addition, Synopsys, Inc. saw 54.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from RUNKEL JOHN F JR, who sold 9,629 shares at the price of $212.03 back on Aug 24. After this action, RUNKEL JOHN F JR now owns 17,506 shares of Synopsys, Inc., valued at $2,041,595 using the latest closing price.

CHAN CHI-FOON, the Co-CEO & President of Synopsys, Inc., sold 198,961 shares at $211.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that CHAN CHI-FOON is holding 185,624 shares at $42,138,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

+76.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys, Inc. stands at +15.85. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.26. Total debt to assets is 2.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.