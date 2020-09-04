Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Loss -0.88% in one Year: What’s Next?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) went down by -10.16% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.63 and move down -64.83%, while SGMS stocks collected -9.18% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Wynn Resorts and Scientific Games Launch Partnership in New Jersey and Extend to Colorado and Indiana

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) Worth an Investment?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) The 36 Months beta value for SGMS stocks is at 2.46, while 4 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Scientific Games Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.44 which is -$2.41 below current price. SGMS currently has a short float of 12.75% and public float of 56.01M with average trading volume of 1.39M shares.

SGMS Market Performance

SGMS stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.42% and a quarterly performance of -2.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.50% for SGMS stocks with the simple moving average of 2.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SGMS shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for SGMS socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $8 based on the research report published on May 21, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMS stock at the price of $37, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for SGMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 8, 2020.

Susquehanna gave “ Neutral” rating to SGMS stocks, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on November 11, 2019.

SGMS Stocks 5.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Scientific Games Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SGMS went down by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.39% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $20.48. In addition, Scientific Games Corporation saw -28.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SGMS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), starting from COTTLE BARRY L, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $10.34 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 101,249 shares of Scientific Games Corporation, valued at $51,700 with the latest closing price.

Mooberry Derik, the EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming of Scientific Games Corporation, sold 9,921 shares at the value of $27.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Mooberry Derik is holding 14,416 shares at the value of $269,355 based on the most recent closing price.

SGMS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.15 for the present operating margin and +43.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Scientific Games Corporation stands at -3.82. Total capital return value is set at 8.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99. Equity return holds the value 16.50%, with -5.00% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.26 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for Scientific Games Corporation is 4.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.