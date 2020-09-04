Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/05/2020

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.20 and move down -30.95%, while SGMO stocks collected -6.58% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) The 36 Months beta value for SGMO stocks is at 2.16, while 6 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.14 which is -$10.08 below current price. SGMO currently has a short float of 16.66% and public float of 116.11M with average trading volume of 2.05M shares.

SGMO Market Performance

SGMO stocks went down by -6.58% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.35% and a quarterly performance of -8.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.27%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.82% for SGMO stocks with the simple moving average of 10.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for SGMO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SGMO socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $22 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO stock at the price of $16. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26, 2019.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to SGMO stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 14, 2018.

SGMO Stocks -7.10% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.99% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO went down by -6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +7.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.35. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. saw 20.43% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SGMO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO), starting from DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $210,000 with the latest closing price.

PARKER H STEWART, the Director of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., bought 3,000 shares at the value of $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that PARKER H STEWART is holding 13,000 shares at the value of $15,585 based on the most recent closing price.

SGMO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -102.69 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -92.93. Total capital return value is set at -24.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.93. Equity return holds the value -23.10%, with -14.70% for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.27 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 9.31.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.06 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is 4.80 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.