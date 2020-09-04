Search
Navistar International Corporation (NAV) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

by Melissa Arnold

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 5.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.00 and move down -7.71%, while NAV stocks collected 10.28% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Navistar To Announce Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) Worth an Investment?

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.10 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NAV Market Performance

NAV stocks went up by 10.28% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.83% and a quarterly performance of 23.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.17%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.43% for NAV stocks with the simple moving average of 24.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAV stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NAV shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for NAV socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $23 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAV stock at the price of $35. The rating they have provided for NAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 5, 2020.

Loop Capital gave “ Buy” rating to NAV stocks, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 5, 2020.

NAV Stocks 14.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Navistar International Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.16% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.33%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +34.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NAV went up by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +8.49% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $32.93. In addition, Navistar International Corporation saw 21.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NAV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.69 for the present operating margin and +17.83 for gross margin. The net margin for Navistar International Corporation stands at +1.96. Total capital return value is set at 50.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.43. Equity return holds the value -4.90%, with 2.70% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.60 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for Navistar International Corporation is 4.88 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

