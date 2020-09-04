Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY): All the Basics You Need to Know

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.28 and move down -119.5%, while MGY stocks collected -5.47% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Worth an Investment?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) 9 of the analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $7.75 which is $0.47 above current price. MGY currently has a short float of 16.60% and public float of 105.52M with average trading volume of 1.77M shares.

MGY Market Performance

MGY stocks went down by -5.47% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly performance of -16.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.49%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.35% for MGY stocks with the simple moving average of -20.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGY shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for MGY socks in the upcoming period according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on August 27, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGY stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for MGY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “Neutral” rating to MGY stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

MGY Stocks -5.07% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +8.23% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MGY went down by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.25% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.46. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -51.91% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MGY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), starting from CHAZEN STEPHEN I, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $5.53 back on Jun 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,906,585 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $55,250 with the latest closing price.

CHAZEN STEPHEN I, the Chairman, President & CEO of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, bought 14,700 shares at the value of $5.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that CHAZEN STEPHEN I is holding 6,896,585 shares at the value of $82,737 based on the most recent closing price.

MGY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +13.67 for the present operating margin and +26.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +5.36. Total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return holds the value -106.50%, with -49.70% for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 22.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 18.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 11.36 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.51 and long-term debt to capital is 22.03.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.49 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is 7.61 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.