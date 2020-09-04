Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -12.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/21/20 that Green-Energy Shares Rise Along With Joe Biden’s Polling

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.61, which is $5.83 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 116.76M and currently shorts hold a 13.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 4.31M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went down by -1.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.24% and a quarterly performance of 173.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 234.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Sunrun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.71% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of 108.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $32 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Sector Weight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to RUN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

RUN Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +0.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -17.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +226.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.59. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw 270.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Philpot Michelle, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $56.50 back on Sep 01. After this action, Philpot Michelle now owns 50,879 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $565,000 using the latest closing price.

Jurich Lynn Michelle, the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrun Inc., sold 41,667 shares at $56.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Jurich Lynn Michelle is holding 3,035,640 shares at $2,344,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.39 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +3.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 276.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.41. Total debt to assets is 42.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -1.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 269.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.