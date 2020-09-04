Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Owl Rock Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.34 and NAV Per Share of $14.52

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE :ORCC) Right Now?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.42, which is $1.37 above the current price. ORCC currently public float of 374.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORCC was 989.90K shares.

ORCC’s Market Performance

ORCC stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.50% and a quarterly performance of -5.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.28% for ORCC stocks with a simple moving average of -12.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ORCC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ORCC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $14.50 based on the research report published on July 9th of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “ Buy” to ORCC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

ORCC Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.25. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw -31.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Packer Craig, who bought 20,700 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Aug 21. After this action, Packer Craig now owns 225,116 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $247,206 using the latest closing price.

Packer Craig, the President and CEO of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, bought 42,500 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Packer Craig is holding 204,416 shares at $509,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+69.38 for the present operating margin

+91.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +69.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.13. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.70. Total debt to assets is 33.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.