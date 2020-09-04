Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Gains 45.46% in one Year: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) went down by -7.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.93 and move down -11.25%, while LSCC stocks collected -0.55% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Lattice Expands CrossLink-NX FPGA Family of Best-in-Class Low Power FPGAs for Smart and Embedded Vision Systems

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Worth an Investment?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 85.42 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LSCC Market Performance

LSCC stocks went down by -0.55% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly performance of 0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.13% for LSCC stocks with the simple moving average of 25.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSCC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LSCC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for LSCC socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $36 based on the research report published on July 29, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSCC stock at the price of $33, previously predicting the value of $27. The rating they have provided for LSCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave “Buy” rating to LSCC stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 4, 2020.

LSCC Stocks -3.46% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.11% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.39% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC went down by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +49.64% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.51. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 49.95% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LSCC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), starting from BOURGOIN JOHN, who sold 8,665 shares at the price of $28.86 back on Aug 31. After this action, Rushing now owns 145,810 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $250,071 with the latest closing price.

ABRAMS ROBIN ANN, the Director of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sold 17,999 shares at the value of $28.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that ABRAMS ROBIN ANN is holding 142,385 shares at the value of $519,461 based on the most recent closing price.

LSCC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +15.76 for the present operating margin and +55.63 for gross margin. The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +10.76. Total capital return value is set at 12.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return holds the value 13.80%, with 7.30% for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 52.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.51. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.07 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.43 and long-term debt to capital is 44.71.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.67 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 5.75 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.