It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) went down by -10.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $37.80 and move down -17.06%, while PING stocks collected -6.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/30/20 that Ping Identity Releases Updated Consumer Data Right Sandbox For Fast-Tracking Open Banking Adoption in Australia

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Worth an Investment?

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) 13 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $35.73 which is $3.44 above current price. PING currently has a short float of 15.81% and public float of 26.26M with average trading volume of 1.23M shares.

PING Market Performance

PING stocks went down by -6.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -12.75% and a quarterly performance of 9.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.77% for PING stocks with the simple moving average of 22.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PING stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for PING shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PING socks in the upcoming period according to Colliers Securities is $35 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PING stock at the price of $33. The rating they have provided for PING stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “Overweight” rating to PING stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 27, 2020.

PING Stocks -3.72% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ping Identity Holding Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.86% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PING went down by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +73.42% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $34.03. In addition, Ping Identity Holding Corp. saw 32.88% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PING Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sold 10,222,765 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 43,482,335 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp., valued at $327,128,480 with the latest closing price.

ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE, the Chief Legal Officer of Ping Identity Holding Corp., sold 1,063 shares at the value of $31.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE is holding 95,416 shares at the value of $33,929 based on the most recent closing price.

PING Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.40 for the present operating margin and +70.22 for gross margin. The net margin for Ping Identity Holding Corp. stands at -0.62. Total capital return value is set at 1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.20. Equity return holds the value -0.80%, with -0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), the company’s capital structure generated 7.17 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 6.69. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 5.84 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.83 and long-term debt to capital is 7.17.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.82 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Ping Identity Holding Corp. is 2.01 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.