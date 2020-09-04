Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.?

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) went up by 9.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 10 hours ago that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Provides Interim Update On Certain Operational And Financial Data

Is It Worth Investing in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE :ICD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICD is at 7.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is $1.59 above the current price. ICD currently public float of 4.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICD was 360.74K shares.

ICD’s Market Performance

ICD stocks went down by -7.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.86% and a quarterly performance of -60.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.80% for ICD stocks with a simple moving average of -65.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for ICD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $3 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2020.

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICD reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for ICD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “ In-line” to ICD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 9th of the current year.

ICD Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICD rose by +2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. saw -86.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICD starting from Gallegos John A. Jr., who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Mar 12. After this action, Gallegos John A. Jr. now owns 25,576 shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc., valued at $3,089 using the latest closing price.

Gallegos John A. Jr., the President & CEO of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Gallegos John A. Jr. is holding 493,710 shares at $4,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34 for the present operating margin

+6.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. stands at -29.86. The total capital return value is set at -0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value -25.80, with -16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.74. Total debt to assets is 24.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.