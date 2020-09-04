Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Guidewire Software, Inc.?

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s stock price has collected 7.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NSP, GWRE and UCO

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE :GWRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Guidewire Software, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.30, which is $2.66 above the current price. GWRE currently public float of 83.07M and currently shorts hold a 4.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GWRE was 553.81K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

GWRE stocks went up by 7.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.34% and a quarterly performance of 9.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Guidewire Software, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for GWRE stocks with a simple moving average of 11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $97 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GWRE reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for GWRE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to GWRE, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

GWRE Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.47. In addition, Guidewire Software, Inc. saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Ryu Marcus, who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $113.57 back on Aug 18. After this action, Ryu Marcus now owns 4,147 shares of Guidewire Software, Inc., valued at $1,419,601 using the latest closing price.

Ryu Marcus, the Director of Guidewire Software, Inc., sold 12,500 shares at $119.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Ryu Marcus is holding 4,147 shares at $1,493,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.20 for the present operating margin

+54.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software, Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 0.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.15. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 20.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.78. Total debt to assets is 14.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.69.