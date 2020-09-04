Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Datadog, Inc.?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8010.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Datadog, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.75, which is $13.65 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 184.76M and currently shorts hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.51M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.08% and a quarterly performance of 13.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Datadog, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.10% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 39.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $106 based on the research report published on August 7th of the current year 2020.

FBN Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on July 7th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.17. In addition, Datadog, Inc. saw 112.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Pomel Olivier, who sold 165,596 shares at the price of $85.41 back on Sep 01. After this action, Pomel Olivier now owns 163,621 shares of Datadog, Inc., valued at $14,143,941 using the latest closing price.

Pomel Olivier, the Chief Executive Officer of Datadog, Inc., sold 93,750 shares at $85.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Pomel Olivier is holding 0 shares at $8,007,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.55 for the present operating margin

+75.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog, Inc. stands at -4.61. The total capital return value is set at -4.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.73. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.