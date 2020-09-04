Search
Home Business
Business

Is Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) a Keeper?

by Daisy Galbraith

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -14.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price has collected -3.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Riot Blockchain To Hit 2 EH/s in Total Hash Rate with New Purchase of 5,100 S19 Pro Antminers from Bitmain

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ :RIOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 3.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Riot Blockchain, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.50, which is -$2.7 below the current price. RIOT currently public float of 32.88M and currently shorts hold a 21.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIOT was 9.43M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stocks went down by -3.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.20% and a quarterly performance of 21.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.51% for Riot Blockchain, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.40% for RIOT stocks with a simple moving average of 47.16% for the last 200 days.

RIOT Trading at -9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares sank -25.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -21.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Riot Blockchain, Inc. saw 182.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from YI SOO IL BENJAMIN, who sold 44,068 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 01. After this action, YI SOO IL BENJAMIN now owns 163,000 shares of Riot Blockchain, Inc., valued at $154,238 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -124.88 for the present operating margin
  • +9.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Blockchain, Inc. stands at -293.10. The total capital return value is set at -52.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.84. Equity return is now at value -69.70, with -61.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38.

Previous articleCan CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Remain Competitive?
Next articleMarathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went down by -1.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

Melissa Arnold - 0
People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.22. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FLIR After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -3.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Campus Communities, Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.94. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) went down by -12.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.40. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) went down by -1.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.49. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) went down by -2.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

AECOM (ACM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) went down by -3.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.40. The company’s stock price has...
Read more

Quick Links