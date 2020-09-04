Is Korn Ferry (KFY) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) went down by -4.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.99 and move down -48.06%, while KFY stocks collected -2.88% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Korn Ferry Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results of Operations

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Worth an Investment?

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.62 times of increase in earnings at the present.

KFY Market Performance

KFY stocks went down by -2.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.10% and a quarterly performance of -14.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.56% for KFY stocks with the simple moving average of -10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KFY stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for KFY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for KFY socks in the upcoming period according to Sidoti is $43 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KFY stock at the price of $43. The rating they have provided for KFY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave “ Neutral” rating to KFY stocks, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 21, 2020.

KFY Stocks -0.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Korn Ferry was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -32.46% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.70% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.22% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KFY went down by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -23.13% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $30.80. In addition, Korn Ferry saw -29.93% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

KFY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Korn Ferry (KFY), starting from MULROONEY BYRNE K, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $27.58 back on Jul 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 186,099 shares of Korn Ferry, valued at $165,463 with the latest closing price.

MULROONEY BYRNE K, the CEO-RPO, Pro. Srch. & Dig. of Korn Ferry, sold 10,000 shares at the value of $26.94 during a trade that took place back on Jul 09, which means that MULROONEY BYRNE K is holding 186,423 shares at the value of $269,445 based on the most recent closing price.

KFY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.79 for the present operating margin and +24.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Korn Ferry stands at +5.25. Total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.44. Equity return holds the value 8.30%, with 4.00% for asset returns.

Based on Korn Ferry (KFY), the company’s capital structure generated 51.56 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.02. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 22.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 10.57 and long-term debt to capital is 47.07.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.75 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Korn Ferry is 4.56 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.