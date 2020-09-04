Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) a Keeper?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) went down by -3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Here are the biggest stock-market losers on Thursday as the tech sector tanks

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ :CSCO) Right Now?

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Cisco Systems, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.63, which is $8.4 above the current price. CSCO currently public float of 4.22B and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCO was 22.80M shares.

CSCO’s Market Performance

CSCO stocks went down by -3.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.48% and a quarterly performance of -14.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.65% for Cisco Systems, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.02% for CSCO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $110 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSCO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CSCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “ Overweight” to CSCO, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on July 9th of the current year.

CSCO Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -14.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.23. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw -14.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Kramer Kelly A., who sold 45,000 shares at the price of $42.01 back on Aug 26. After this action, Kramer Kelly A. now owns 228,732 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $1,890,401 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Charles, the Chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems, Inc., sold 7,806 shares at $42.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Robbins Charles is holding 462,094 shares at $328,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.60 for the present operating margin

+63.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.75. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 11.90 for asset returns.