Is a Correction Looming Ahead? MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) went down by -11.90% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.69 and move down -30.9%, while MTSI stocks collected -4.37% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that RENEW Energy Partners to Deliver Sustainable and Resilient Energy to MACOM and Reduce Carbon Emissions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Worth an Investment?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) The 36 Months beta value for MTSI stocks is at 2.31, while 4 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $41.36 which is $7.86 above current price. MTSI currently has a short float of 12.09% and public float of 46.59M with average trading volume of 567.52K shares.

MTSI Market Performance

MTSI stocks went down by -4.37% for the week, with the monthly drop of -16.43% and a quarterly performance of 0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.35% for MTSI stocks with the simple moving average of 15.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MTSI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MTSI socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $29 based on the research report published on April 15, 2020.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTSI stock at the price of $21, previously predicting the value of $14. The rating they have provided for MTSI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 17, 2019.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to MTSI stocks, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on June 19, 2019.

MTSI Stocks -8.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.60% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, while the shares sank at the distance of -17.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI went down by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +32.89% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.73. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. saw 28.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MTSI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI), starting from OCAMPO JOHN L, who sold 11,903 shares at the price of $40.16 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 3,266,742 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., valued at $478,024 with the latest closing price.

RIBAR GEOFFREY G, the Director of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $42.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that RIBAR GEOFFREY G is holding 24,219 shares at the value of $210,150 based on the most recent closing price.

MTSI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -19.18 for the present operating margin and +35.19 for gross margin. The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. stands at -76.80. Total capital return value is set at -8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.60. Equity return holds the value -30.10%, with -7.90% for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 220.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.82. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 62.66 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.68 and long-term debt to capital is 218.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.88 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. is 4.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.