Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $778.83. The company’s stock price has collected 4.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that These 74 stocks in the S&P 500 hit all-time records on Wednesday

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 78.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $671.25, which is -$185.18 below the current price. ISRG currently public float of 115.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 617.41K shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went up by 4.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.03% and a quarterly performance of 25.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for Intuitive Surgical, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.74% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of 28.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $700 based on the research report published on September 2nd of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $725, previously predicting the value of $625. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “ Neutral” to ISRG, setting the target price at $510 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

ISRG Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $703.88. In addition, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. saw 25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from RUBASH MARK J, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $723.73 back on Aug 31. After this action, RUBASH MARK J now owns 4,560 shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc., valued at $723,730 using the latest closing price.

Rosa David J., the EVP and Chief Business Officer of Intuitive Surgical, Inc., sold 16,840 shares at $693.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Rosa David J. is holding 26,479 shares at $11,670,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+69.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. stands at +30.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.38. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.