Is 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went down by -2.35% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.87 and move down -52%, while ONEM stocks collected 1.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that One Medical Announces Results for Second Quarter 2020

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Worth an Investment?

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) 6 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $36.11 which is $6.59 above current price. ONEM currently has a short float of 10.23% and public float of 87.27M with average trading volume of 1.90M shares.

ONEM Market Performance

ONEM stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.48% and a quarterly performance of -10.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.71% for ONEM stocks with the simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ONEM shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for ONEM socks in the upcoming period according to SVB Leerink is $36 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM stock at the price of $36. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19, 2020.

William Blair gave “Outperform” rating to ONEM stocks, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 25, 2020.

ONEM Stocks -10.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -34.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.73%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.17% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM went up by +1.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $29.25. In addition, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. saw 33.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ONEM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM), starting from Diamond Andrew S, who sold 62,922 shares at the price of $30.01 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 108,974 shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc., valued at $1,888,340 with the latest closing price.

Mango Lisa A, the General Counsel and Secretary of 1Life Healthcare, Inc., sold 33,300 shares at the value of $30.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Mango Lisa A is holding 0 shares at the value of $999,243 based on the most recent closing price.

ONEM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -19.59 for the present operating margin and +34.16 for gross margin. The net margin for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stands at -19.02. Total capital return value is set at -17.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.84. Equity return holds the value -63.40%, with -15.40% for asset returns.

Based on 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.39 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 38.80.