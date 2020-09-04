Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

by Melissa Arnold

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went down by -8.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.46. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that SunPower to Host Virtual Capital Markets Event on Sept. 10, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) Right Now?

SPWR currently public float of 80.57M and currently shorts hold a 32.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPWR was 6.85M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.01% and a quarterly performance of 114.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.40% for SunPower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.82% for SPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 86.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 4th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “ Outperform” to SPWR, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 1st of the previous year.

SPWR Trading at 41.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares sank -11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw 119.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from WERNER THOMAS H, who sold 80,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Aug 25. After this action, WERNER THOMAS H now owns 640,342 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $1,040,240 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of SunPower Corporation, sold 10,000 shares at $12.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 15,981 shares at $122,936 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -12.30 for the present operating margin
  • +5.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +1.19. The total capital return value is set at -18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.99. Equity return is now at value -29.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on SunPower Corporation (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 10,769.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.08. Total debt to assets is 50.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -4.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9,644.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

