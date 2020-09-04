Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

by Ethane Eddington

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) went down by -6.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s stock price has collected 2.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that America’s Housing Shortage Is Intensifying During the Pandemic–Especially in Relatively Affordable Places Like San Antonio and Baltimore

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ :RDFN) Right Now?

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Redfin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.69, which is -$6.71 below the current price. RDFN currently public float of 93.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDFN was 1.42M shares.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN stocks went up by 2.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.70% and a quarterly performance of 36.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 185.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for Redfin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.27% for RDFN stocks with a simple moving average of 68.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $36 based on the research report published on August 3rd of the current year 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDFN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for RDFN stocks is “Negative” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “ Underperform” to RDFN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

RDFN Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.82. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 124.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from MYLOD ROBERT J JR, who sold 119,250 shares at the price of $44.32 back on Aug 17. After this action, MYLOD ROBERT J JR now owns 119,200 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $5,285,627 using the latest closing price.

KELMAN GLENN, the President and CEO of Redfin Corporation, sold 20,000 shares at $43.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that KELMAN GLENN is holding 1,744,973 shares at $871,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -11.31 for the present operating margin
  • +18.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -10.36. The total capital return value is set at -16.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.22. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 65.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.54. Total debt to assets is 36.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at -8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

