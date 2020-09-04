Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went down by -5.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $123.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/21/20 that Michael Eisner Bought Up IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Match Group, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.44, which is $13.57 above the current price. MTCH currently public float of 73.46M and currently shorts hold a 12.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 3.60M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.43% and a quarterly performance of 22.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Match Group, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of 31.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $86 based on the research report published on July 8th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 7th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to MTCH, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

MTCH Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -0.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.06. In addition, Match Group, Inc. saw 34.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Schiffman Glenn, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $115.17 back on Aug 18. After this action, Schiffman Glenn now owns 9,898 shares of Match Group, Inc., valued at $5,758,676 using the latest closing price.

Schiffman Glenn, the Director of Match Group, Inc., sold 50,000 shares at $116.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Schiffman Glenn is holding 9,898 shares at $5,831,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





Equity return is now at value 31.90, with 3.50 for asset returns.