Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) went up by 0.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.32. The company’s stock price has collected 1.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/20 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Update for First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE :LW) Right Now?

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LW is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.00, which is $4.72 above the current price. LW currently public float of 144.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LW was 1.23M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

LW stocks went up by 1.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.76% and a quarterly performance of -11.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for LW stocks with a simple moving average of -11.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $79 based on the research report published on March 19th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “ Hold” to LW, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on January 6th of the current year.

LW Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares sank -0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.24. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from NIBLOCK ROBERT A, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $59.70 back on Jul 30. After this action, NIBLOCK ROBERT A now owns 4,320 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., valued at $149,250 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Jared, the Senior Vice President of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., sold 5,500 shares at $91.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Smith Michael Jared is holding 59,505 shares at $501,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.69 for the present operating margin

+23.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. stands at +9.65. Equity return is now at value 182.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.