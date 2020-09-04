Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

by Nicola Day

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) went down by -1.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.70. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that CORRECTING and REPLACING: Invitation Homes Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE :INVH) Right Now?

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INVH is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Invitation Homes Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.33, which is $3.51 above the current price. INVH currently public float of 558.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVH was 3.46M shares.

INVH’s Market Performance

INVH stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.04% and a quarterly performance of 0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Invitation Homes Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.10% for INVH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for INVH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INVH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2020.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVH reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for INVH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “ Buy” to INVH, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

INVH Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, Invitation Homes Inc. saw -3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVH starting from Tanner Dallas B, who sold 80,000 shares at the price of $29.58 back on Aug 17. After this action, Tanner Dallas B now owns 234,109 shares of Invitation Homes Inc., valued at $2,366,504 using the latest closing price.

Young Charles D., the EVP&COO of Invitation Homes Inc., sold 13,856 shares at $30.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Young Charles D. is holding 121,157 shares at $418,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.48 for the present operating margin
  • +29.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invitation Homes Inc. stands at +2.73. The total capital return value is set at 0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.35. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), the company’s capital structure generated 103.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.80. Total debt to assets is 48.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

