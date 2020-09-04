Search
Here’s Our Rant About Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

by Ethane Eddington

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) went down by -2.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.57 and move down -23.99%, while CHNG stocks collected 4.19% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Change Healthcare to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Worth an Investment?

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) 18 of the analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Change Healthcare Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $17.16 which is $3.05 above current price. CHNG currently has a short float of 5.33% and public float of 288.11M with average trading volume of 3.91M shares.

CHNG Market Performance

CHNG stocks went up by 4.19% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.46% and a quarterly performance of 17.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.05%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.27% for CHNG stocks with the simple moving average of 11.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHNG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CHNG socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHNG stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for CHNG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 13, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Strong Buy” rating to CHNG stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 18, 2020.

CHNG Stocks 18.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Change Healthcare Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.35% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +24.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CHNG went up by +4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.25% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.26. In addition, Change Healthcare Inc. saw -13.54% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CHNG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), starting from Eliasson Fredrik J, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 140,000 shares of Change Healthcare Inc., valued at $1,200,000 with the latest closing price.

