Here’s Our Rant About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.60 and move down -66.18%, while ASB stocks collected -2.16% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 3 hours ago that This analysis of Wall Street stock ratings is sounding a warning for Tesla and 62 other stocks

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Worth an Investment?

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.39 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ASB Market Performance

ASB stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.95% and a quarterly performance of -16.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.09% for ASB stocks with the simple moving average of -15.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASB shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for ASB socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on July 9, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB stock at the price of $15, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 30, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to ASB stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 20, 2020.

ASB Stocks 1.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Associated Banc-Corp was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, while the shares surge at the distance of +3.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +2.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ASB went down by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -36.83% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $13.77. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw -38.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ASB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), starting from Del Moral-Niles Christopher, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $12.98 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 42,342 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $25,960 with the latest closing price.

Haddad Michael J, the Director of Associated Banc-Corp, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Haddad Michael J is holding 2,000 shares at the value of $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

ASB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.62 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at +20.89. Total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return holds the value 9.10%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 124.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.52.