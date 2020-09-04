Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) sinking towards new 52-week low

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) went down by -3.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.77 and move down -8.14%, while HALO stocks collected -0.95% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/02/20 that Halozyme To Participate In 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Worth an Investment?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) The 36 Months beta value for HALO stocks is at 1.65, while 8 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $33.20 which is $5.67 above current price. HALO currently has a short float of 12.19% and public float of 131.63M with average trading volume of 1.13M shares.

HALO Market Performance

HALO stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.12% and a quarterly performance of 16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for HALO stocks with the simple moving average of 24.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for HALO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for HALO socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $39 based on the research report published on July 1, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO stock at the price of $27, previously predicting the value of $18. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 5, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “ Outperform” rating to HALO stocks, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 9, 2020.

HALO Stocks -1.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.15%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.34% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, HALO went down by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +45.80% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $28.37. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. saw 55.30% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

HALO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO), starting from LaBarre Michael J., who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $28.30 back on Aug 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 170,800 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $339,564 with the latest closing price.

Daly James M, the Director of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., sold 34,337 shares at the value of $29.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Daly James M is holding 31,365 shares at the value of $999,893 based on the most recent closing price.

HALO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -18.70 for the present operating margin and +76.76 for gross margin. The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -36.86. Total capital return value is set at -8.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.05. Equity return holds the value -31.70%, with -8.10% for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 438.72 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 81.44. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 71.14 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3.15 and long-term debt to capital is 417.42.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 12.96 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is 4.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.