Growth Myths About World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) You Probably Still Believe

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $76.44 and move down -79.77%, while WWE stocks collected -5.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that WWE(R) Elects Steve Pamon to Board of Directors

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Worth an Investment?

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.37 times of increase in earnings at the present.

WWE Market Performance

WWE stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.05% and a quarterly performance of -11.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.81% for WWE stocks with the simple moving average of -11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWE stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for WWE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for WWE socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $50 based on the research report published on June 23, 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE stock at the price of $46. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17, 2020.

Loop Capital gave “ Sell” rating to WWE stocks, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

WWE Stocks -5.35% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.37% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.03% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WWE went down by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -27.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $44.52. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. saw -34.45% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WWE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), starting from Levesque Paul, who sold 7,419 shares at the price of $45.83 back on Aug 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 81,325 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., valued at $340,013 with the latest closing price.

Levesque Paul, the EVP, Global Talent Strategy & of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., sold 45,388 shares at the value of $45.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Levesque Paul is holding 88,744 shares at the value of $2,070,147 based on the most recent closing price.

WWE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +12.36 for the present operating margin and +30.23 for gross margin. The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. stands at +8.02. Total capital return value is set at 17.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.58. Equity return holds the value 47.70%, with 13.30% for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 210.28 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 67.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 58.35 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.55 and long-term debt to capital is 135.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is 9.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.