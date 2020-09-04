Flowserve Corporation (FLS) set up for great things

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) went down by -3.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.25 and move down -77.21%, while FLS stocks collected -2.79% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Tamara Morytko as President of Pumps Division

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Worth an Investment?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.05 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FLS Market Performance

FLS stocks went down by -2.79% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.17% and a quarterly performance of -8.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.11%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.76% for FLS stocks with the simple moving average of -17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FLS shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for FLS socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on July 6, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLS stock at the price of $23. The rating they have provided for FLS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 22, 2020.

Jefferies gave “Hold” rating to FLS stocks, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 17, 2020.

FLS Stocks -1.72% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Flowserve Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.10%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.01% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FLS went down by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -40.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $30.38. In addition, Flowserve Corporation saw -41.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FLS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Flowserve Corporation (FLS), starting from Chowbey Sanjay, who bought 500 shares at the price of $30.38 back on Mar 09. After this action, Rushing now owns 850 shares of Flowserve Corporation, valued at $15,190 with the latest closing price.

Wilson Kirk, the President, FCD of Flowserve Corporation, sold 3,239 shares at the value of $40.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Wilson Kirk is holding 37,028 shares at the value of $131,591 based on the most recent closing price.

FLS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.94 for the present operating margin and +33.27 for gross margin. The net margin for Flowserve Corporation stands at +6.43. Total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return holds the value 8.50%, with 3.00% for asset returns.

Based on Flowserve Corporation (FLS), the company’s capital structure generated 87.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.64. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.81 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.85 and long-term debt to capital is 84.76.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for Flowserve Corporation is 3.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.