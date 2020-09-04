Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy United Rentals, Inc. (URI)?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) went down by -5.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.78. The company’s stock price has collected -2.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/26/20 that How Tool Rentals Could Become a Big Business at Lowe’s

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE :URI) Right Now?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for URI is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for United Rentals, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.87, which is -$3.82 below the current price. URI currently public float of 71.73M and currently shorts hold a 9.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of URI was 1.08M shares.

URI’s Market Performance

URI stocks went down by -2.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.85% and a quarterly performance of 8.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for United Rentals, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for URI stocks with a simple moving average of 22.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $161 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URI reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for URI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 9th, 2020.

Standpoint Research gave a rating of “ Hold” to URI, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

URI Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.95. In addition, United Rentals, Inc. saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from KNEELAND MICHAEL, who sold 22,000 shares at the price of $170.62 back on Aug 07. After this action, KNEELAND MICHAEL now owns 111,424 shares of United Rentals, Inc., valued at $3,753,664 using the latest closing price.

KNEELAND MICHAEL, the Director of United Rentals, Inc., sold 41,936 shares at $159.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that KNEELAND MICHAEL is holding 133,424 shares at $6,680,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.22 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals, Inc. stands at +12.55. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 316.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.02. Total debt to assets is 61.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 286.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.