Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy IAA, Inc. (IAA)?

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that DDI Technology Announces Office Move to Accommodate Accelerated Growth

Is It Worth Investing in IAA, Inc. (NYSE :IAA) Right Now?

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for IAA, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.25, which is -$1.14 below the current price. IAA currently public float of 133.60M and currently shorts hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAA was 1.69M shares.

IAA’s Market Performance

IAA stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.27% and a quarterly performance of 17.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for IAA, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.96% for IAA stocks with a simple moving average of 25.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAA stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for IAA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IAA in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $42 based on the research report published on December 4th of the previous year 2019.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAA reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for IAA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 14th, 2019.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to IAA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

IAA Trading at 20.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +12.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAA rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.46. In addition, IAA, Inc. saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:





Equity return is now at value -133.50, with 7.60 for asset returns.