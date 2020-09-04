Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS)?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went down by -7.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.59. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Here are the biggest stock-market losers on Thursday as the tech sector tanks

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ :CDNS) Right Now?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.31, which is $2.62 above the current price. CDNS currently public float of 274.63M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDNS was 1.73M shares.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.45% and a quarterly performance of 18.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.84% for CDNS stocks with a simple moving average of 31.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $91 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDNS, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

CDNS Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.97. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 55.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from TENG CHIN-CHI, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $110.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, TENG CHIN-CHI now owns 182,087 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $443,200 using the latest closing price.

ZAMAN ANEEL, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sold 1,765 shares at $111.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that ZAMAN ANEEL is holding 171,679 shares at $196,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.42 for the present operating margin

+88.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stands at +42.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.46. Equity return is now at value 50.80, with 29.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.47. Total debt to assets is 13.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.