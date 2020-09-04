Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) went down by -5.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.82 and move down -10.6%, while CYRX stocks collected 2.57% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/25/20 that Blackstone Invests $275 Million in Life Sciences Firm Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Worth an Investment?

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) The 36 Months beta value for CYRX stocks is at 1.25, while 6 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cryoport, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $48.67 which is -$27.56 below current price. CYRX currently has a short float of 20.58% and public float of 38.27M with average trading volume of 764.78K shares.

CYRX Market Performance

CYRX stocks went up by 2.57% for the week, with the monthly jump of 60.55% and a quarterly performance of 120.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 170.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.33% for CYRX stocks with the simple moving average of 139.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CYRX shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for CYRX socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on January 8, 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYRX stock at the price of $22. The rating they have provided for CYRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 1, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave “Buy” rating to CYRX stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on October 10, 2018.

CYRX Stocks 53.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cryoport, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -9.59% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.80%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, while the shares surge at the distance of +57.20% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +88.64% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX went up by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +260.12% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $41.34. In addition, Cryoport, Inc. saw 234.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CYRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -51.29 for the present operating margin and +51.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Cryoport, Inc. stands at -54.01. Total capital return value is set at -18.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.96. Equity return holds the value -18.90%, with -14.00% for asset returns.

Based on Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.66. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 3.50 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -12.74 and long-term debt to capital is 3.25.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 13.56 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Cryoport, Inc. is 6.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.86.