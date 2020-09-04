CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) went up by 0.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.53 and move down -94.44%, while CXW stocks collected 1.06% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/24/20 that CoreCivic Announces Participation in Noble Capital Markets Virtual Road Show Series

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Worth an Investment?

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.83 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CXW Market Performance

CXW stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.27% and a quarterly performance of -30.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.20%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for CXW stocks with the simple moving average of -24.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXW stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CXW shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for CXW socks in the upcoming period according to Noble Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 16, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXW stock at the price of $34, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for CXW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 10, 2017.

Canaccord Genuity gave “ Buy” rating to CXW stocks, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 12, 2016.

CXW Stocks 3.04% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CoreCivic, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.57% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.93% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CXW went up by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.36% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.44. In addition, CoreCivic, Inc. saw -45.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CXW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW), starting from MARSHALL THURGOOD JR, who sold 13,497 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Aug 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 26,403 shares of CoreCivic, Inc., valued at $126,872 with the latest closing price.

Churchill David K, the Chief Human Resources of CoreCivic, Inc., sold 4,723 shares at the value of $16.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Churchill David K is holding 43,216 shares at the value of $80,214 based on the most recent closing price.

CXW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.08 for the present operating margin and +20.87 for gross margin. The net margin for CoreCivic, Inc. stands at +9.54. Total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.74. Equity return holds the value 10.60%, with 3.70% for asset returns.

Based on CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW), the company’s capital structure generated 149.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.87. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 53.95 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.09 and long-term debt to capital is 144.32.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for CoreCivic, Inc. is 5.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.53.