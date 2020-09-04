Search
Cigna Corporation (CI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Melissa Arnold

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.64. The company’s stock price has collected 0.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/20 that Anthem-Cigna Fight Over Failed Merger Ends in a Draw

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Corporation (NYSE :CI) Right Now?

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.70 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 22 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Cigna Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $244.84, which is $63.57 above the current price. CI currently public float of 361.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CI was 1.82M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stocks went up by 0.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.04% and a quarterly performance of -14.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for Cigna Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.57% for CI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $220 based on the research report published on July 1st of the current year 2020.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $223. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 4th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “ Strong Buy” to CI, setting the target price at $223 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

CI Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.73. In addition, Cigna Corporation saw -12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Jones Nicole S, who sold 9,424 shares at the price of $185.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Jones Nicole S now owns 27,738 shares of Cigna Corporation, valued at $1,743,443 using the latest closing price.

PARTRIDGE JOHN, the Director of Cigna Corporation, sold 800 shares at $180.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that PARTRIDGE JOHN is holding 26,416 shares at $144,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Corporation stands at +3.32. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.45. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Corporation (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 83.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.62.

Previous articleIs The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CME Group Inc.?

